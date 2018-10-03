What you’ll find: Winsome is where you head for classic pieces in natural fabrics and thoughtfully curated vintage items. All nonvintage clothes are designed and made at its northeast Minneapolis location. “These aren’t just special pieces to wear to a wedding or on a date,” says Kathryn Sterner, above, who launched Winsome in 2013. “I want you to be able to wear them to the grocery store.”

The vibe: Sustainability is paramount. “I was struggling in participating in disposable fashion,” says Sterner, who worked as a designer for Target before turning Winsome into a full-time business. “So I made a commitment to having a single studio and, within that, to making more sustainable choices.” That’s where the natural fabrics come in. She almost exclusively uses cotton, linen and silk because, she says, “I care about the quality of the garment. I want it made well, but eventually, on planet Earth, I want it to break down again.”

Who will love it: Shoppers who are “eco-fashion curious” and who value classic shapes and styles with a utilitarian flare. Sterner says she was surprised at the brand’s broad appeal — women from their 20s to 60s are big fans. Winsome sells sizes extra-small to large on the rack, and XL to 3XL to order. This fall, Winsome will have all sizes on the rack.

Get the goods: Sterner’s initial dream was to create a mobile studio in a renovated Airstream (which she did for a short time), but the Kickstarter campaign she created to launch the business generated so much buzz that she needed more space. Today, you’ll find her at 201 6th St. SE. #2, Minneapolis. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. winsomegoods.com