Chris Kroeze of Barron, Wis., will stay on the big stage of NBC's "The Voice" until the end.

Kroeze, a rocker with more than a few country attributes, was one of three singers who made it to the finals based on their performances Monday night. Joining him were Kirk Jay and Chevel Shepherd.

Another group made up of Makenzie Thomas, Reagan Strange and Kennedy Holmes was competing the last spot Tuesday night in performances streamed online, with voting done via Twitter. Holmes wrapped up the final spot.

On Monday's show, Kroeze sang "Can't You See," and then returned for a duet with Sarah Grace that combined "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "Chain of Fools."

The finals are next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 17 and 18.

Watch all of Kroeze's performances Monday below: