Rain has washed out Wednesday's celebration to mark completion of construction of Hwy. 169 in Champlin, but that won't dampen the spirits of drivers in the north metro who are happy to have all their lanes back.

MnDOT has completed work on the highway, and this week has reopened all lanes in both directions between Hwy. 610 and the Mississippi River bridge.

It's been a long time coming as the highway was down to single-lane traffic on the highway for more than four months, although northbound lanes reopened earlier this month. But now southbound drivers also have a full complement of lanes to use as cones and barrells have been pushed out of the way.

Over the summer, MnDOT completed rebuilding the northbound and southbound bridges over Elm Creek. The agency also extend all turn lanes from northbound Hwy. 169 to westbound streets, added an acceleration lane on southbound Hwy. 169 at 120th Avenue N. and upgraded intersections to comply with the Americans with Disabilities.

MnDOT also realigned Hwy. 169 between the Mississippi River and East Hayden Lake Road and rehabilitated pavement between Hwy. 610 and the new Elm Creek bridge.