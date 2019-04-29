Two use-of-force experts who previously testified that they believed that former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor acted unreasonably when he fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond, said Monday that nothing about his own testimony last week changed their minds.

Crystal police Lt. Derrick Hacker and former Charlottesville, Va., police chief Timothy Longo, Sr. briefly returned to the witness stand Monday morning as rebuttal witensses while the prosecution wound up its case against Noor before both sides presented their closing arguments later in the day. Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in Damond’s shooting.

“Was there anything that the defendant testified to that changed your opinion about the reasonableness about this case?” assistant Hennepin County attorney Patrick Lofton asked Hacker.

“No, there wasn’t,” Hacker said. “With the amount of deadly force used in this situation, it was still unreasonable, excessive and reckless to human life.”

Breaking his nearly two-year public silence last week, Noor took the witness stand and said that he felt his “whole world came crashing down” after realizing that he had shot an unarmed civilian.

Hacker previously testified that he didn’t feel that force — including a Taser or pepper spray — was justified, even if Noor and his then-partner, Matthew Harrity, had been startled by a loud noise that night, as defense attorneys claim. He said his mind remained unchanged even after Noor testified that he was reacting to what he thought was a possible ambush.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond was fatally shot by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor on July 15, 2017.

Hacker acknowledged the importance of vigilance by officers on the streets, but said that any force used must be in response to a credible threat.

“Officers need to be safe, but at the same time when officers need to use force, need to use deadly force, officers need to base that off the totality of the circumstances,” he said.

He added that Minneapolis police went “well above and beyond training its officers, including Officer Noor.”

Noor and his partner Matthew Harrity were responding to Damond’s 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home two summers ago, when, according to the officers’ testimonies, a loud sound on their squad and a figure approaching Harrity’s driver’s side window caused them to fear they were being ambushed.

Defense attorneys have said Noor saw the figure raising an arm and fired from the passenger seat through Harrity’s open window to protect them.

As he had before, defense attorney Peter Wold pressed Hacker on the time he shot and killed a dog while executing a search warrant. Wold argued that much like his client, Hacker had been forced to make a split-second decision to shoot the dog, who appeared to be advancing toward another officer, without knowing exactly what the canine would do.

“It’s possible that the dog could have come up to lick you,” Wold said, while pointing that Hacker’s partner didn’t fire his gun.

Yes, Hacker admitted, but said that the difference in his case was he had “analyzed this situation and determined that there was an actual threat.”

The police lieutenant was followed by Longo, whose testimony again mirrored Hacker’s.

Longo said that Noor’s choice to draw his gun after unlatching his “Level III” holster shows he was not reacting instinctively.

“That’s a whole lot more than a split-second,” he said. “I also considered the fact that Officer Noor didn’t have a lot of experience.”

He also said that Noor’s recollection of the night of the shooting had failed to sway him.

After Longo’s testimony, Judge Kathryn Quaintance ran through a list of instructions reminding jurors to only consider the evidence that was presented during the three weeks of contentious testimony. Missing from the instructions was any mention of character evidence about Noor that came up in court.

“I don’t see its applicability,” Quaintance said.

Watching from a nearly-full overflow room Monday, was Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and his top lieutenant, David Brown.

Closing arguments are expected to be heard Monday morning, before the case is put in the jury’s hands. Jurors will be sequestered until the can reach a verdict.