Goldy Gopher led the way Friday for the Final Four 2019 volunteer sign-up at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena.

Officials say that some 2,000 volunteers are needed for the big NCAA event that runs April 6-8. Interested people can begin applying at noon Monday by going to www.finalfourminneapolis.com/.

At a kickoff event Friday in the club room overlooking the basketball court at Williams Arena, Final Four CEO Kate Mortenson said, “It’s time to mark your calendars. It’s time to set your alarm on your phone.”

Some 90,000 visitors are expected to come to the Twin Cities for the three games, to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Final Four is the culmination of the men’s basketball March Madness tournament.

About a dozen “point guard” or lead volunteers pumped up the energy at the kickoff. Some were enthusiastic veterans of events surrounding the Super Bowl held last February at the stadium, including Alisha Stansil of Minneapolis.

“It was tons of fun,” said Stansil, who was a skyway captain in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. “It helped me get out of my shell. ... I met tons and tons of people.”

Two other Super Bowl veterans said the volunteer “Crew 52” came to feel like family. Tashonda Williamson and Clifford Morse said they were back for more.

“It’s just so much fun interacting with people,” Morse said. “Then you have the Final Four basketball tournament which is one of the biggest events in the country.”

Williamson said: “We really develop a family. When we get the call, the yes is already there.”

