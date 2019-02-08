College basketball reporter Marcus Fuller will get about a dozen weeks this winter to predict the four teams coming to Minneapolis in April. Here's his latest shot:

Tennessee (21-1)

Rick Barnes has been coaching for more than 30 years, but Tennessee's current 17-game winning streak is tied for the longest of his career. The Vols' streak likely won't be in jeopardy until a Feb. 16 matchup at Kentucky.

Duke (20-2)

The Blue Devils have a chance to deliver a huge blow to Virginia's back-to-back ACC title hopes by completing the season sweep. Tre Jones, who is making a case he's the best on-ball defender in the nation, will be healthy enough to play.

Virginia (20-1)

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) reacts after scoring against San Francisco during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ORG XMIT: CAJC

The Cavaliers are looking at their toughest two-game stretch of the season with a rematch against No. 2 Duke at home Saturday and a date at No. 8 North Carolina two days later. We'll see soon whether they're worthy of a No. 1 seed.

Gonzaga (21-1)

The Zags could be the most talented team outside of Durham, N.C. Rui Hachimura, pictured, and Brandon Clarke are player of the year candidates, and Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell help to make this team No. 1 in offensive efficiency.