RIO DE JANEIRO — The main target of participants in the final and most-watched presidential debate in Brazil has been the absent front-runner, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro skipped the TV Globo debate Thursday, citing doctor's orders after being stabbed during a campaign event on Sept. 6 and only leaving the hospital on Saturday. Instead, he gave an interview to TV Record at the same time.

Second place candidate Fernando Haddad, who was hand-picked by jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, attacked Bolsonaro's record as a lawmaker.

Third place Ciro Gomes said the electing the far-right hopeful would be like dancing near an abyss.

Leftist Guilherme Boulos said he feared a new military dictatorship would begin with a Bolsonaro presidency.

Bolsonaro's support in polls is nearing 40 percent ahead of Sunday's election.