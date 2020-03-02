MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police on Monday surrounded a shopping mall in an upscale district in Manila after gunshots rang out inside and sent shoppers rushing out in panic.
Police officials did not immediately provide details but local news reports say a former security guard has taken hostage several employees of the V-Mall in San Juan city.
More than a dozen SWAT commandos were seen entering the mall, assault rifles ready. Policemen stood by outside, along with an ambulance.
