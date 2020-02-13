JAMAICA, N.Y. — LJ Figueroa had 19 points as St. John's topped Providence 80-69 on Wednesday night.
Julian Champagnie had 14 points and seven rebounds for St. John's (14-11, 3-9 Big East Conference). Rasheem Dunn added 13 points. Marcellus Earlington had 12 points.
Alpha Diallo had 19 points and 17 rebounds for the Friars (13-12, 6-6). A.J. Reeves added 12 points and six rebounds. David Duke had 12 points.
The Red Storm leveled the season series against the Friars with the win. Providence defeated St. John's 63-58 on Jan. 15. St. John's matches up against Xavier at home on Monday. Providence faces Seton Hall at home on Saturday.
