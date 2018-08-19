FRISCO, Texas — Maynor Figueroa and Michael Barrios scored in FC Dallas' 2-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.
The kickoff was delayed more than 2 1/2 hours because of lightning in the area.
FC Dallas (13-5-6) remained three points ahead of Sporting Kansas City for the Western Conference lead.
Figueroa tapped in a rebound a point-blank range to open the scoring in the 44th minute. He was originally called offside but a video review determined that the ball had been touched by Minnesota's Michael Boxall and the goal was good.
Barrios side-netted a shot from the top-left corner of the area to make it 2-0 in the 57th.
Jimmy Maurer, making his first appearance since May 19, had his fourth shutout of the season.
Minnesota United (9-14-2), which is winless in its last four games, was outshot 16-7, including 8-1 on target.
