MARSHFIELD, Wis. — A company with deep roots in central Wisconsin is closing most of its operations.
Figi's was founded in Marshfield in 1944 and markets cheese and meat gifts, candy and other goods directly to consumers. The company says 276 people will lose their jobs by mid-March. Some already have been laid off. The employees work in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Neillsville.
Mason Companies purchased Figi's in 2013.
Figi's laying off 276 employees in central Wisconsin
