PORTLAND, Ore. — Fights broke out downtown between protesters with a right-wing group and counter-demonstrators, and police are working to keep the two groups apart, according to local media reports.
The right-wing Patriot Prayer group was holding a Flash March for Law and Order Saturday evening when the counter-demonstrators, some of whom identified themselves as members of the militant group Antifa, confronted them, leading to scuffles, the Portland Tribune website and KGW TV station report.
Police in riot gear worked to break up fights and used pepper spray to try to control the crowd, the Tribune reports.
KGW reports police said officers saw people at the demonstration with hard-knuckled gloves, guns, knives and batons.
