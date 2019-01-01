BEIRUT — Clashes have broken out between two powerful insurgent groups in northern Syria, leaving at least two people dead.
The al-Qaida-linked Hayat Levant Liberation Committee and the Turkey-backed Nour el-Din el-Zinki group blamed each other for triggering Tuesday's fighting in the northern province of Aleppo.
The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media says the al-Qaida-linked fighters captured the villages of Taqad, Saadiyah and Habata. It added that fighting is ongoing in the town of Daret Azzeh.
The Levant Liberation Committee says Nour el-Din el-Zinki militants shot dead five people, including four of its fighters, last week.
The clashes are the first between the two former allies since they reached a deal to end similar fighting in October.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says two civilians were killed.
