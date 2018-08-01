MINNEAPOLIS — A fight over ownership of the Mesabi Metallics project in northern Minnesota has landed in federal court.

Nubai Global Investment has filed a lawsuit asking a judge for a temporary restraining order against Tom Clarke as the two sides battle over ownership. Nubai says Clarke was removed from his roles with Mesabi and Chippewa Capital Partners. But, Clarke says he ousted Nubai from the companies and is now sole owner.

Mesabi Daily News reports Nubai claims that Clark is "fraudulently misrepresenting himself" as the authority in both companies.

Clarke says Nubai's lawsuit is a smoke screen and that he has directed his attorneys to sue the group for $91 million owed to the project, which is aimed at finishing a taconite mine and building an iron plant on the Nashwauk site left by Essar Steel Minnesota.