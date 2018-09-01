CHICAGO — A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing to determine whether a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald should have his bail revoked or increased because he talked to the media .

Saturday's hearing follows a flurry of activity that started when Jason Van Dyke gave interviews with media outlets the week before jury selection was set to begin in his trial. Prosecutors quickly filed a bond motion that contends Van Dyke had violated Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan's longstanding order prohibiting the parties in the case from talking about it outside of court.

In a statement, Van Dyke's attorney, Daniel Herbert, says that Van Dyke was exercising his constitutional right of free speech.

Jury selection is set to start Wednesday.