When Brad Koenig divorced and moved from Ohio to Florida in 2017, two of the first things he did were sign up for a yoga class and join a running club.

"The only people I knew in the area were my brother and sister-in-law," says the former truck driver, 50, who is now a full-time student. "Finding people to work out with was essential to getting my life back on track."

Koenig understood what many men don't: Exercise can be a great way to form the types of friendships that combat loneliness.

Group workouts tend to build stronger bonds than, for example, sitting in adjoining cubicles. It also can enrich men's lives by introducing them to a wider range of acquaintances.

Although loneliness is a condition that can't be defined and tracked as precisely as diseases are, it appears to be a significant problem in the United States.

A recent survey by the health service company Cigna of more than 20,000 Americans found that 46 percent of respondents (who were 18 years and older) said they sometimes or always feel alone, and 27 percent said they rarely or never felt understood by others. An AARP study released in September concluded that one in three adults 45 or older are lonely.

Research has also found that loneliness is dangerous.

"Depression, anxiety, substance abuse — these are often related to loneliness," says Laura Fredendall, a clinical psychologist in Terre Haute, Ind.

And it can have a physical impact: Research on nearly half a million British people found that those who reported more loneliness had a higher rate of heart attacks and death in the seven-year study period.

Loneliness, unlike being alone, is marked by persistent isolation.

"It's feeling like you have no one to relate to, no friendships where you can confide in others," says Fredendall. "You can be in a romantic relationship and have 'work friends' but still be quite lonely."

Men might be especially susceptible to it, says Mitchell Greene, a clinical and sport psychologist in Haverford, Pa. In addition to the social-media-induced isolation that can affect everyone, Greene says, "men tend to have fewer friendships than women, and are less likely than women to make social invitations. Men's relationships tend to be more activity-based."

Enter exercising with others.

"I have several male clients who I've encouraged to go to group workouts," Greene says. "It's not that I'm telling them how to make friends. I'm steering them toward environments in which healthy social ties are more possible."

Or, as Fredendall advises some of her lonely clients: "You need exercise, anyway. Join a group or class instead of going to bars."

Engaging in a shared effort can significantly lower feelings of loneliness, even if the relationship never moves outside the gym. "Just finding other people with similar stories and struggles can have a huge effect," says Greene.

How can you convert comrades-in-sweat into bosom buddies?

Some activities have a built-in mechanism for connecting with others. Local running clubs and cycling and ski shops can point you to informal, welcoming gatherings of like-minded people. If you join a gym, choose a group exercise class and go at the same time every day. That's a good way to break through the cliquey culture found at many gyms.

Greene has recommended CrossFit to several male clients.

"Many of them grew up playing team sports," he says. "Now that they're on their own, without that structure, they've sort of lost their way. They've stopped taking care of themselves, and they're not making new friends. CrossFit gives them an element of social encouragement and friendly competition."

If CrossFit isn't for you, just find an activity you like, and find other people who are doing it.