The two shootings were separated by seven days and more than 1,500 miles, but the details seemed eerily familiar: When a gunman charged into a classroom, a student went barreling toward him, preventing more bloodshed while sacrificing his life.

At the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, it was Riley Howell, 21. At the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., it was Kendrick Castillo, 18. The two young men were hailed as heroes for assuming the unimaginable role of emergency responder to a school shooting.

Their actions, credited by the authorities with saving the lives of classmates, suggest that some members of America’s mass-shooting generation have learned — by instinct or intention — to act as professionals would in the face of deadly tragedy.

“I think everybody has this idea, ‘What if somebody comes in with a gun? What do I do?’ ” said Brendan Bialy, 18, who said he helped disarm the Colorado shooting suspect, a fellow student, after Castillo charged him. “I didn’t think consciously, ‘I’d do this and then this.’ It just happened.”

Drills for what to do during a shooting have become routine in schools across the nation, in some cases for children as young as in kindergarten. Most students have not been taught to directly confront shooting suspects, but rather to focus on what they must do to remain safe.

“The idea of ‘run, hide, fight’ is what they teach,” said Don Gilmore, whose son Spencer escaped unharmed from the shooting at the STEM School on Tuesday and was friends with some of the students who tried to subdue one of the attackers. “Run if you can. Hide if you need to. And fight if you must. Some people are just wired to react to that situation.”

Nate Holley, a sixth-grader at the school, recounted to CNN how his teacher moved the class into a closet during the shooting. Standing in the corner, Nate got ready.

“I had my hand on a metal baseball bat, just in case,” said Nate, 12. “ ’Cause I was going to go down fighting if I was going to go down.”

Some training methods endorse more running and hiding than fighting — and drills vary widely among schools. What academics who study school violence have learned from their research is that what matters most is that the drills do not traumatize children, said Beverly Kingston, director of the Center for the Study and the Prevention of Violence at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“It matters the way the training is done and how it’s done,” Kingston said. “It can either add to the trauma or reduce the trauma. We always want to do it in ways that reduce the trauma.”

Even more important is focusing on ways to prevent violence, she added, deploying threat assessment teams with multiple approaches to help people who are troubled. One way to identify those potential threats is to give communities the ability to anonymously report concerns that do not rise to the level of, say, calling 911.

“It’s not only this mass violence — it’s also increases in suicide,” Kingston said. “How are we working together as a nation to put into place programs that we know are proven to work when someone is suffering? That’s the harder question, but we really have to ask ourselves that hard question.”