ST. PAUL, Minn. — Control of the Minnesota Legislature has been overshadowed by a big governor's race and several close congressional races, but it's a very big prize Tuesday.
All 134 state House districts are on the ballot, but the battle for the majority is being fought largely in the suburbs. That's where Democrats hope a backlash against President Donald Trump will help them flip at least 11 districts.
It's a tall order, but that would sweep them back to power for the first time since 2014.
It's a much shorter trip to a majority in the Senate, where a single race in a special election will determine which party rules. Outside groups have funneled more than $1 million into the race between GOP Rep. Jeff Howe and Democratic hopeful Joe Perske.
