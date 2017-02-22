– A fight over a draft order that would rescind protections for transgender students in public schools has erupted inside the Trump administration, pitting Attorney General Jeff Sessions against the secretary of education, Betsy DeVos.

DeVos initially resisted signing off on the order and told President Donald Trump that she was uncomfortable with it, according to three Republicans with direct knowledge of the internal discussions. The order would reverse the directives put in place last year by the Obama administration to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice.

Sessions, who strongly opposes expanding gay, lesbian and transgender rights, fought DeVos on the issue and pressed her to relent because he could not go forward without her consent. The order must come from the Justice and Education departments.

Trump sided with his attorney general, these Republicans said. And DeVos, faced with the choice of resigning or defying the president, has agreed to go along. The Justice Department declined to comment Wednesday.

Though an official order from the administration was expected to be released as early as Wednesday, the two secretaries were still disputing the final language.

According to a draft of the letter, which was obtained by the New York Times, the Trump administration cites ongoing litigation and confusion over the Obama directives as a reason for telling schools to no longer obey them.

“School administrators, parents and students have expressed varying views on the legal issues arising in this setting,” the draft says. “They have also struggled to understand and apply the statements of policy and guidance” in the Obama orders.

The draft also contains language stating that schools must protect transgender students from bullying, a provision DeVos asked be included, one person with direct knowledge of the process said.

“Schools must ensure that transgender students, like all students, are able to learn in a safe environment,” the letter says.

The spat highlighted the degree to which transgender rights issues, which Trump initially expressed sympathy for during the campaign, continue to split Republicans even as many in the party argue it is time to move away from a focus on social issues.

Trump appears to have been swayed by conservatives in the administration who argued that the question of bathroom use should be left to the states. He has given conflicting signals about where he stands.

He said last April, for instance, that he supported the rights of transgender people to “use the bathroom they feel is appropriate,” and he said that Caitlyn Jenner, perhaps the most famous transgender person in the country, could use whichever bathroom at Trump Tower she wanted.

The department is eager to move quickly in laying out its legal position on transgender policy to avoid confusion in cases moving through the courts.

One filing deadline is coming up Thursday in the case before the Supreme Court involving the Virginia transgender boy, Gavin Grimm. He sued the Gloucester County School Board two years ago after the board refused to allow him to use the boys’ bathroom and told him he could use a separate bathroom in a converted janitors closet. The Obama administration had rejected that type of accommodation as unacceptable and discriminatory.