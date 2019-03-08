A rear-end crash on a south Minneapolis street late Thursday led to a fight between two men that ended with one of them dead and the other briefly in custody.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before midnight near W. 22nd Street and Lyndale Avenue and learned that the driver of one car had run away from the scene on foot and was being chased by a passenger from the other car.

Shortly after, officers were called to a fight a few blocks away and found a man in “grave condition,” said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Police attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took the man to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died, Elder said.

The other man was arrested at the scene of the fight on 2100 Aldrich Avenue S. and taken to police headquarters. That man was interviewed by members of the police department’s Homicide Unit but released pending further investigation, Elder said.

Patrol officers and homicide investigators canvassed the area and spoke with several people who may have seen or heard something. They also asked anybody with information to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).