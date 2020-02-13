PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a fiery train derailment Thursday morning in eastern Kentucky.
Two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped and a flammable liquid was leaking into a nearby river, said Charles Maynard with Pike County Emergency Management.
Maynard said he wan't sure if the crew members were injured but that crews were trying to extricate them. He wasn't aware of any other reports of possible injuries.
It wasn't clear what was leaking into the waterway.
The derailment happened in a rural area near the Russell Fork of the Big Sandy River. Video showed a wooded area behind homes ablaze.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Correction: School Lockdown Drills story
In a story Feb. 11, 2020, about active shooter drills in schools, The Associated Press incorrectly spelled the first name of a teacher. She is Abbey Clements, not Abby Clements.
National
Education Department probes foreign gifts to Yale, Harvard
The U.S. Education Department is investigating foreign gifts made to Harvard and Yale as part of a broader review of international money flowing to American universities, officials said.
National
Smollett case revives questions on Laquan McDonald, justice
When a grand jury revived the criminal case against Jussie Smollett, the indictment for many people called to mind two nights on two different streets in the same big city.
Variety
Ralph Lauren: 4Q sales hit of up to $70M from coronavirus
Ralph Lauren is warning that the viral outbreak that originated in China will cut into fourth-quarter sales by an estimated $55 million to $70 million.
Nation
New evidence frees 2 men serving life in double killing
Two men serving life sentences for a double killing 25 years ago, but whose convictions were recently thrown out because of evidence that cast doubt on their guilt, celebrated with relatives and friends after they walked out of prison.