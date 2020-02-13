PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a fiery train derailment Thursday morning in eastern Kentucky.

Two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped and a flammable liquid was leaking into a nearby river, said Charles Maynard with Pike County Emergency Management.

Maynard said he wan't sure if the crew members were injured but that crews were trying to extricate them. He wasn't aware of any other reports of possible injuries.

It wasn't clear what was leaking into the waterway.

The derailment happened in a rural area near the Russell Fork of the Big Sandy River. Video showed a wooded area behind homes ablaze.