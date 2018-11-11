Decker Scheffler kicked a go-ahead, 34-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 23 seconds left, and Springfield held on to beat Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 24-22 on Saturday in a Class 1A football quarterfinal at Shakopee West Junior High School.

Scheffler had not previously tried to kick a field goal outside of practice. Springfield coach Bob Fink said he initially called a fake field goal on the play, but the Bulldogs played for it.

"We do that every day in practice," Tigers senior receiver Isaac Fink said. "They are either right through the middle or they're 50 yards to the right. He was going to get one of the two. Luckily, this one went down the middle. I bet if he had to kick another one it would be way to the right."

Fink had himself quite a game. He caught a 36-yard touchdown pass, ran for 1-yard TD and threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Scheffler. He also had two interceptions for the Tigers (8-4).

The Bulldogs (8-4) got a touchdown run from Dylan Ruzicka and scoring passes from Michael Ziermann to Nathaniel Hausladen and Parker Bayerl.

JOE GUNTHER

Class 1A

BOLD 50, Otter Tail Central 6: Lucas Ryan's touchdown on a 60-yard interception return highlighted a big defensive day for the Warriors. The Vosika brothers combined for three touchdowns, with Gavin scoring two and Dawson getting the other.

Jordan Sagedahl scored two more rushing touchdowns and John Burman one for BOLD.

Nick Van Erp threw a TD pass to Blaine Wallevand for Otter Tail Central's lone points.

Blooming Prairie 42, United South Central 0: Gabe Hagen did it all to lift the Awesome Blossoms. The junior wide receiver scored the game's first points on an 80-yard catch from Kaden Thomas. He added a 3-yard rushing touchdown and closed the game's scoring with an 80-yard fumble recovery. Matthew Pryor added two rushing scores for Blooming Prairie.

Mahnomen/Waubun 42, Deer River 0: Parker Syverson led the Thunderbirds with three rushing touchdowns, his longest a 28-yard run. Tayvis Zima added two more rushing scores. This was the sixth shutout of the season for Mahnomen/Waubun.

Class 5A

Bemidji 51, Cambridge-Isanti 15: Sophomore James Williams scored five touchdowns — four in the first half — to lead the Lumberjacks to victory at St. Cloud State. Williams rushed for four touchdowns and caught a TD pass.

Class 3A

Perham 48, Two Harbors 17: Jenson Beachy led the Yellowjackets with three passing touchdowns along with two rushing scores. Finn Diggins caught one of those passes for 66 yards, threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Josh Jeziorski and had a 3-yard rushing score. Ricky Brenna and Sam Johnson scored touchdowns for the Agates.

Pierz 60, Annandale 12: The Pioneers scored eight rushing touchdowns to advance to the semifinals. Carson Huls led the way with four touchdowns, with a long of 39 yards. Reese Kapsner had two rushing touchdowns and returned a fumble 55 yards for a score. Matthias Algarin also scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 57-yard run. Peyton Fobbe and Lucas Evans scored for the Cardinals.