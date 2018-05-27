TISBURY, Mass. — A stranded ferry off the shore of Martha's Vineyard carrying dozens of people has been towed to safety.
The Cape Cod Times reports the Ava Pearl lost propulsion a quarter-mile from shore Sunday. The Ava Pearl makes seasonal trips from Rhode Island to Martha's Vineyard.
The U.S. Coast Guard says the boat was towed with 75 people on board, and that no injuries were reported.
The Ava Pearl is owned by Martha's Vineyard Fast Ferry, a North Kingstown, Rhode Island, company that runs the service from that town.
The tug boat brought the Ava Pearl to a port in Tisbury.
