LONDON — A ferry collided with several yachts and ran aground while trying to berth at a harbor on the Isle of Wight off southern England on Sunday, officials and the ferry company said.

The accident took place early Sunday when the ferry was sailing from Southampton to East Cowes and was trying to berth at Cowes Harbor in dense fog. The coastguard said about 40 passengers and 16 staff onboard the ferry were safe and no injuries were reported.

Lifeboats and a helicopter were sent to search the area after someone reported hearing cries of help at the harbor, but authorities said no one was found in the water or was reported missing.

The Red Falcon ferry was refloated later Sunday with the assistance of tug boats and Cowes Harbor was reopened.