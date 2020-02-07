BOZEMAN, Mont. — Borja Fernandez came off the bench to score 18 points to carry Montana State to a 72-50 win over Idaho on Thursday night.
Amin Adamu had 16 points and seven rebounds for Montana State (12-10, 6-5 Big Sky Conference). Mychael Paulo added 10 points. Jubrile Belo had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Idaho scored a season-low 18 second-half points.
Trevon Allen had 19 points for the Vandals (6-16, 2-9). Damen Thacker added 10 points.
The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Vandals on the season. Montana State defeated Idaho 71-68 on Jan. 9. Montana State takes on Eastern Washington on the road on Saturday. Idaho plays Montana at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Sagstrom has 1-stroke lead after 2 rounds of LPGA's Vic Open
First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom contined her strong recent form and held a one-stroke lead over American Ally McDonald after two rounds of the LPGA's Vic Open.
Wolves
Minnesota faces Los Angeles, looks to stop home slide
Los Angeles Clippers (36-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-35, 14th in the Western Conference)Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays…
Wolves
Milwaukee plays Orlando following Antetokounmpo's 36-20 game
Milwaukee Bucks (44-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-30, eighth in the Eastern Conference)Orlando; Saturday, 5 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on…
Vikings
Betting could be 'X' factor for new pro football league
Knowing its season begins less than a week after one of the biggest betting events in America, the new XFL is embracing sports betting in a major way.
Wild
Dallas hosts Minnesota in division matchup
Minnesota Wild (25-22-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-18-5, third in the Central Division)Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on…