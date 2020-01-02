Illinois-Chicago (6-9, 1-1) vs. Green Bay (6-9, 1-1)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tarkus Ferguson and Illinois-Chicago will face JayQuan McCloud and Green Bay. Ferguson is averaging 13 points over the last five games. McCloud is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. McCloud, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have collectively scored 42 percent of Green Bay's points this season. For Illinois-Chicago, Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have combined to account for 54 percent of all Illinois-Chicago scoring, including 74 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: McCloud has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-5 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Flames are 1-9 when scoring any fewer than 71.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 82.1 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 15th nationally. The Illinois-Chicago defense has allowed 72.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 211th).