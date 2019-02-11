FERGUSON, Mo. — The man who took over as Ferguson's city manager while the St. Louis suburb was still in turmoil after Michael Brown's death has resigned.

Mayor James Knowles III said in a statement Monday that De'Carlon Seewood's resignation is effective March 1. Seewood is a finalist for a job in Georgia.

Seewood was hired in November 2015, a little over a year after a white police officer fatally shot Brown, a black and unarmed 18-year-old. A grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice declined to prosecute the officer, Darren Wilson, who later resigned.

The shooting led to months of unrest and a federal consent agreement requiring police and court reforms.

Knowles says Seewood's accomplishments include working effectively with the Justice Department and helping to engage residents who previously felt disenfranchised.