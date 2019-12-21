LONDON — Female darts player Fallon Sherrock has caused another huge shock at the PDC World Championship.
The 25-year-old Englishwoman has beaten another man at the sport's flagship event, this time eliminating No. 11-ranked Mensur Suljovic with a 3-1 win in the second round on Saturday.
On Tuesday, she became the first female player to beat a man at the world championship, defeating Ted Evetts 3-2.
Sherrock c linched victory against Suljovic by hitting a bullseye. After being congratulated by her Austrian opponent, Sherrock put her hand to her mouth in astonishment as a raucous crowd celebrated at London's Alexandra Palace.
Sherrock is a former runner-up at the women's world championship.
