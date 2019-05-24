The few women who are CEOs of the largest U.S. companies typically make more money than their male counterparts but aren't close to the top of the leaderboard for pay packages.
The median pay package for female CEOs in the 2018 fiscal year was $12.7 million, compared with $11.2 million for men. That's according to data analyzed by Equilar for The Associated Press.
The figures reflect a raise of $680,000 for the same group of female CEOs from a year before, versus a raise of $540,000 for the men.
Still, of the companies included in the survey, only 19 were run by women. Plus, there is not a single woman on the overall list of the top 20 most highly paid CEOs.
