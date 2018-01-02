WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has revised its policies to allow houses of worship to apply for some federal aid to help deal with damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

FEMA announced Tuesday houses of worship no longer would be excluded from eligibility for FEMA aid.

The agency says the changes affect private nonprofit organizations that sustained damage from a major disaster on or after Aug. 23 or that had unresolved applications pending before the agency as of that date. The assistance is limited to costs not covered by a U.S. Small Business Administration loan.

Three Texas churches severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey last year sued FEMA over the policy, accusing the agency of religious discrimination.