– Embattled FEMA administrator William "Brock" Long said Sunday that the figures for how many people died as a result of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year are "all over the place," in remarks that echoed President Donald Trump's efforts to cast doubt on a George Washington University study finding that there were nearly 3,000 excess deaths on the island in the months after the storm.

"It's hard to tell what's accurate and what's not," Long said in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday." He made similar remarks in appearances on NBC News' "Meet the Press" and CBS News' "Face the Nation."

Puerto Rican authorities have accepted the results of the university's study.

Long's television appearances were supposed to focus on the administration's response efforts as Hurricane Florence tears through the Carolinas. Yet that message was overshadowed by questions surrounding Long's future at FEMA, now in jeopardy due to an internal investigation of his alleged misuse of government resources, and the uproar caused by Trump's response to the death toll in Puerto Rico.

Trump prompted widespread anger last week by dismissing the study's results, which estimated there were 2,975 more deaths than normal during the six months after Maria, and suggesting the research was manipulated by Democrats to "make me look as bad as possible."

The White House, meanwhile, has discussed replacing Long, whose use of government vehicles for personal travel between Washington and his home in North Carolina prompted the investigation, but officials have elected to let the probe finish before making a decision.

Long on Sunday did not dispute Trump's assertion, telling NBC's Chuck Todd, "I don't know why the studies were done." He suggested researchers took into account deaths due to a range of causes with tenuous links to the storm, such as automobile accidents and domestic violence.

He contended that the crucial figure is "direct deaths — which is the wind, the water and the waves, buildings collapsing."

The George Washington researchers did not attribute any specific individual's death to Maria. The study examined the number of deaths from September 2017 to February 2018 and compared that total with what would have been expected based on historical patterns, making adjustments for a range of variables, including the mass departure of residents from the island in the aftermath of the storm.

If researchers had attributed every death on the island to the storm, the six-month death toll from the hurricane would have been more than five times as high.

On CNN's "State of the Union," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive insurgent who ousted Rep. Joseph Crowley, D, in New York's 14th District primary in June, strongly criticized the "neglect and government inaction" in the wake of Hurricane Maria. She said her grandfather had been in a medical facility in Puerto Rico and "passed away in the middle of the night" after the storm.

"Well, I think what happened in my family is what happened to thousands of Puerto Ricans," Ocasio-Cortez said.