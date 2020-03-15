You're tired after a long day at work. Or you're worried about encountering crowds at a restaurant. You decide there is no point in going out for dinner when you can get the same food brought to your door for the same cost, plus a tip. So you fire up a delivery app.

Too bad the numbers aren't that simple.

When you order through a delivery app, you pay multiple parties, including the driver and the companies that offer the apps, like Uber Eats and Postmates. In some cases, you pay extra fees to the restaurants, as well.

The markups can be sizable. Take Panda Express. If you ordered a $39 Family Feast value meal using Uber Eats, your tab would be 49% higher than if you bought the same meal at the restaurant.

And that doesn't even include a tip.

The extra fees creep into your bill for various reasons. Some restaurants hike the prices of food ordered for delivery. And most of the popular apps charge a delivery fee and then cram tax and extra service costs into a single line on the bill, making it difficult to notice the inflated costs.

To give you an idea of the true cost of delivery app convenience, we tested some of the apps. Spoiler alert: The results weren't pretty.

The tests focused on the four largest delivery services: DoorDash, Postmates, GrubHub and Uber Eats. All four apps were used to make identical orders from four restaurants.

The markups on the food deliveries were 7% to 91% more than what you would pay if you bought the meal directly from the restaurant. Yes, you read that right — the cost was nearly doubled in some cases.

Uber Eats and Postmates tended to be the most expensive.

Uber Eats bills were high across the board, which was surprising because it offers practically the same type of service as GrubHub and DoorDash.

But unlike the other apps, Uber Eats charged a $3 "small order" fee for sandwiches from a Subway. Plus it added a 15% service charge and a separate $3.99 delivery fee, which was determined by the length of the trip.

Meghan Casserly, a spokeswoman for Uber, said that the company's goal was to deliver meals to people as quickly as possible and that the fees covered operating expenses while fairly compensating workers.

Yet, among the four apps, Uber's service charges were the most unpredictable. Its delivery fees fluctuated depending on the availability of couriers, a practice similar to the company's surge pricing for rides.

Postmates' markups also were confusing. Its delivery fees and service fees both vary widely, depending on the merchant you are ordering from. For the same Subway order, its delivery fee was $2.99, lower than Uber's $3.99. But its service charge was highest at about 16.4%, or $2.42.

DoorDash's service fee for the Subway order was 11%, and Grubhub's was 5%.

Watch menu prices

Another thing to look out for are food prices that are inflated to cover delivery expenses.

In these tests, this practice was most evident at Panda Express. While the family value meal's normal cost was $39, the price was listed at $44.85 in Postmates and $47.10 on Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub.

And it's not just the chain eateries that do this. An order of spicy spare ribs at a local Chinese restaurant called Little Szechuan, $13.98 at the restaurant, cost $16.98 at Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash.

DoorDash, Postmates and Uber said restaurants controlled their food prices. GrubHub said it worked with restaurants on their pricing, and though it encourages them to keep prices consistent, it allows merchants to offer different prices for delivery.

The bottom line on your bottom line: You need to decide how well your budget can tolerate the cost of convenience.

Some services include the option of a single monthly fee in lieu of delivery fees on individual orders, which might make sense for frequent customers.