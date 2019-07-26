Feels Like Summer Through Weekend With Some Storms

Weather Balloon "Popping" Captured on Video
 
Well, this is something you don't see everyday. It's a video of a weather balloon popping on Wednesday evening. The weather balloon was launched by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, WV. Pretty neat! 
What Is A Weather Balloon and Why is it Important?

Did you know that the National Weather Service launches 2 weather balloons a day? These weather balloons are instrumental to get a good reading of what the atmosphere is like. This information is then fed into weather models to help try to predict atmospheric volatility and future weather across the country and even across the world!

"A typical "weather balloon" sounding can last in excess of two hours, and  the radiosonde can ascend to over 35 km (about 115,000 feet) and drift more than 300 km (about 180 miles) from the release point. During the flight, the radiosonde is exposed to temperatures as cold as -90oC (-130oF) and an air pressure less than 1 percent of what is found on the Earth's surface. If the radiosonde enters a strong jet stream it can travel at speeds exceeding 400 km/hr (250 mph).  When released,  the balloon is about 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) in diameter and gradually expands as it rises owing to the decrease in air pressure.  When the balloon reaches a diameter of 6 to 8 meters (20 to 25 feet) in diameter, it bursts.   A small,  orange colored parachute slows the descent of the radiosonde, minimizing the danger to lives and property. At the present time, data are not collected while the radiosonde descends. Although all the data from the flight are used, data from the surface to the 400 hPa pressure level (about 7 km or 23,000 feet) are considered minimally acceptable for NWS operations.  Thus, a flight may be deemed a failure and a second radiosonde released if the balloon bursts before reaching the 400 hPa pressure level or if more than 6 minutes of pressure and/or temperature data between the surface and 400 hPa are missing. Worldwide, there are over 800 upper-air observation stations and through international agreements data are exchanged between countries.   Most upper air stations are located in the Northern Hemisphere and all observations are usually taken at the same time each day (up to an hour before 00:00 and/or 12:00 UTC), 365 days a year. When severe weather is expected additional soundings may be taken at a select number of  stations.  NWS takes observations at 92 stations;   69 in the conterminous United States, 13 in Alaska, 9 in the Pacific, and 1 in Puerto Rico.  NWS also supports the operation of 10 other stations in the Caribbean."

See more from the NWS HERE:

"UPF Clothing Is the Sun Protection Your Skin's Been Missing—a Derm Explains How It Works"

"Sunscreen isn't the only thing you should be wearing to protect your skin. We all know that slathering on sunscreen is crucial every single time we step into the sun. But, if we’re all really honest for a second, there are days we just, well, don’t. In fact, there are entire winters you don’t, entire springtimes you don’t, and even hot and humid summer days when we all forget to reapply. But what if we told you there was an easier way to help protect your skin? What if we told you coming home looking like a lobster was a thing of the past—just by picking out the right clothes? Yes, this is a reality, and it’s known as UPF clothing. But just how much can we depend on clothing to protect us from the sun’s harmful rays, which can cause everything from early aging to skin cancer? We asked Rita Linkner, MD, a dermatologist with Spring Street Dermatologyin New York City, about what she recommends for skin care for sunny (and cloudy) days—and how she personally and professionally feels about UPF clothing."
 
See more from Real Simple HERE:
 

"What Is Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation?"
 
"Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a major risk factor for most skin cancers. Sunlight is the main source of UV rays. Tanning lamps and beds are also sources of UV rays. People who get a lot of UV exposure from these sources are at greater risk for skin cancer. Even though UV rays make up only a very small portion of the sun’s rays, they are the main cause of the sun’s damaging effects on the skin. UV rays damage the DNA of skin cells. Skin cancers start when this damage affects the DNA of genes that control skin cell growth."

"There are 3 main types of UV rays:"

"**UVA rays age skin cells and can damage their DNA. These rays are linked to long-term skin damage such as wrinkles, but they are also thought to play a role in some skin cancers. Most tanning beds give off large amounts of UVA, which has been found to increase skin cancer risk.
**UVB rays have slightly more energy than UVA rays. They can damage skin cells’ DNA directly, and are the main rays that cause sunburns. They are also thought to cause most skin cancers.
**UVC rays have more energy than the other types of UV rays, but they don’t get through our atmosphere and are not in sunlight. They are not normally a cause of skin cancer."

"Both UVA and UVB rays can damage skin and cause skin cancer. UVB rays are a more potent cause of at least some skin cancers, but based on what’s known today, there are no safe UV rays."

See more from the American Cancer Society HERE:

Climate Prediction Center UV Index Forecast

NOAA's CPC releases a UV Index everyday, which shows select cities across the nation and the expected peak UV Index at solar noon, which is when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. Despite being a month removed from the Summer Solstice, the sun's rays are stil very strong at this time of the year. In fact, much of the nation is under very high to extreme uv index exposure levels each day when it is sunny. With that said, it may only take 15 to 20 minutes or less to get skin damage if not protected properly. 

See the latest UV Index from the CPC HERE:

US Drought Monitor

According to the latest US Drought Monitor (updated on July 23rd), much of the state is drought free! Thanks to significant precipitation so far this year, much of us have had very little to worry about in terms of being too dry. In fact, it's been too wet for many folks, especially earlier this spring when farmers were trying to get into the fields to plant their crops. The only locations that are abnormally dry are those close to the Iron Range and into the Arrowhead.

July 2019 Precipition

July has been a pretty wet month for across parts of the state where some are several inches above normal precipitaion, including the Twin Cities. However, take a look at Duluth and Hibbing, where they are nearly -2" below average for the month! Rochester is currently sitting at its 8th wettest July on record with 7.27" of rain. The wettest July on record was 12.33" set in 1978. The Twin Cities is sitting at its 18th wettest July on record with 6" of rain, while the wettest July was 17.90" set in 1987, which was the same year as the Twin Cities Superstorm mentioned above.
 
2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...

2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average, including Wausau, WI and Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its wettest start to the year on record with 35.37" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 23rd wettest year ever in recorded history. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is at its 3rd wettest start to the year on record!

Friday Weather Outlook
 
Highs across the state on Friday will still be quite warm across the southern half of the state. In fact, some locations could be near 90F once again, which will be nearly +5F above average. There also appears to be an isolated shower or thunderstorm threat, mainly early in the day.
 
Friday Dewpoints and Heat Index
 
Here's a look at peak dewpoints and peak heat index on Friday. Keep in mind that anytime dewpoints get into the 60s, it starts to feel a bit muggy, when they get into the 70s it feels tropical and if it ever gets into the 80s, like it did last Friday, it feels like a sweatbox! Thankfully it won't be too humid on Friday, but you'll definitely notice it! With that said, peak heat index values on Friday could approach the low/mid 90s for some across the southern half of the state, so yes, it'll feel like a summer day here in Minnesota!
 
Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the temperature outlook through the first week of August. Note that temps will continue to gradually warm through the rest of the week and into the weekend. In fact, it looks like we may have a shot at 90F again this weekend! As we slide through the last few days of July next week and into the first few days of August, it appears that temps will still be quite mild with readings in the 80s to near 90F again. 

 
Severe Threat Friday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms on Friday, which includes the Twin Cities. While the threat doesn't appear to be very widespread, there still could be a few isolated strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threat.


Weather Outlook Ahead

After a nice stretch of dry and sunny weather, things turn a little more unsettle late week. A storm system north of the international border will drag a front through Minnesota, which will be the focal point for shower and thunderstorm development by Thursday and Friday. Some of the storms could be a little on the strong, possibly even severe side with pockets of locally heavy rain. Stay tuned.

Rainfall Potential Through The Weekend

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, we should have a few shots of rain coming up as we head through the end of the week and upcoming weekend. The first chance of rain will arrive late Thursday into early Friday and then a better chance late weekend. With that said, precipitation amounts at this time look heavier across parts of western and northeastern Minnesota, where some 0.50" to 1.0" tallies can't be ruled out. The Twin Cities on the other hand may only get up to 0.25" or so. Keep the water hoses handy for your lawns and gardens, they might not get much help from Mother Nature.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests warmer than average temperatures continuing across much of the nation as we head into the early part of August. However, folks in the Lower Mississippi Valley will be a little cooler than average.
 

Central US Precipitation Since January 1st

Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 8" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average. 

5 Day Tropical Outlook

According to NOAA's NHC, there is a wave of energy in the Gulf of Mexico that have a LOW chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. However, folks along the Gulf Coast and parts of Florida could see quite a bit of heavy rainfall over the next several days.


Pacific Outlook

Meanwhile, the Pacific remains fairly active with 3 active waves of energy drifting west. Dalila has been downgraded from Tropical Storm strength to Tropical Depression strength. There are 2 other waves that could intensify, but at this point pose no threat to any major landmass. 

Feels Like Summer Through Weekend With Some Storms
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

What would we do without the luxuries of the 21st century? It's honestly hard to spot someone not conducting day to day business day business on their smart device or connecting with friends we've never even meet in person. My eldest son has me sucked into '2v2' battles in Clash Royale. Don't get me started...

Most Americans have also come to appreciate the comfort of A/C in the summer. With that said, our familiarity with the friendly summer cricket has been forgotten. Before A/C, a fresh breeze through an open window at night carried calls of nature's thermometer to your comfy bed. It is said that if you count the number of cricket chirps in 14 seconds and add 40, you can get a relative temperature outside. Give it a try!

Hasty cricket chirps fill the evening sky this weekend as temps and humidity creep back to slightly more uncomfortable levels. Saturday looks like a great day to dip your toes in the lake or pool as highs flirt with 90 once again. Sunday will be the more unsettled day of the weekend, but it won't be a washout.
Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: More humid. Spotty storms. Winds: WSW 10-15. High: 87.

FRIDAY NIGHTMostly clear and quiet. Winds: SW 5. Low: 67

SATURDAY: Warm & sticky. Go jump in a lake. Winds: W. High: 89.

SUNDAY: More unsettled day of the weekend. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 68. High: 84.

MONDAY: Refreshing breeze. Sunnier and drier. Winds: NNW  10-15. Wake-up: 64. High: 81.

TUESDAY: As good as it gets! Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Still very nice. Winds: SSE 10-15. Wake-up: 64. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Isolated afternoon rumble possible. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 65. High: 82.
This Day in Weather History
July 26th

1981: A chilly morning occurs across the Northland, with 33 degrees at Roseau and Wannaska.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 26th

Average High: 83F (Record: 99F set in 1999)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 50F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 2.07" set in 1878
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 26th

Sunrise: 5:52am
Sunset: 8:46pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 55 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 8 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 42 minutes
Moon Phase for July 26th at Midnight
2.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"This week presents the nominal peak of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower. That supposed peak comes during the predawn hours on or near July 28, 2019. Should you set your alarm and get up to watch the shower? Maybe. However, the Delta Aquariids are a long, rambling shower, stretching out out for weeks beyond their nominal peak. Because the peak itself isn’t very definite, the shower might be even better at the month’s end, around the time of new moon (August 1, 2019, at 3:12 UTC). With no moon at all in late July/early August 2019, this could be the best time to watch for these rather faint meteors. You may see as many as 10 to 15 meteors per hour in a dark sky. On the other hand, if you do get up early on July 27 or 28, you can see the waning crescent moon moving through Taurus. And you might catch some Delta Aquarids as well."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Average Tornadoes By State in July
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in July is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 11 tornadoes, which is the 2nd highest behind June when we average 15.
 
______________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,300 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through July 23rd suggests that there have been a total of 1,338 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1085. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,662 tornadoes were reported.
 
Friday Weather Outlook
 
Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Friday, which still shows fairly comfortable conditions along and east of the Mississippi River Valley. This is much better than it was just a few days ago. However, heat is building in the Southwest where Excessive Heat Watches have been posted in the Central Valley of California. 
 
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Weather conditions will continue to be fairly quiet across the eastern part of the country with the exception of Florida, where areas of heavy rain will be possible. Spotty severe storms will be possible in the Upper Midwest and monsoon storms will continue in the Southwest. 
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will be possible across parts of Florida with several inches of rain possible over the next several days. There could also be heavy pockets of rain across parts of the Central US and in the Dessert Southwest. 
 
"Could Wooden Buidlings be a Solution to Climate Change?"
 
"I’m standing in a seemingly ordinary construction site of an unremarkable office block in east London. The seven-storey building is about two-thirds complete – the basic structure and staircases are in place, with plastering and wiring just beginning. But as I walk around, something different slowly reveals itself. The construction site is quiet and clean – it even smells good. And there’s an awful lot of wood. Building sites typically feature wood as the mould to pour the concrete into. But here, the wood is the concrete. “Because a timber building weighs 20% of a concrete building, the gravitational load is vastly reduced,” enthuses Andrew Waugh, the architect, who shows me around. “That means we need minimal foundations, we don’t need massive amounts of concrete in the ground. We have a timber core, timber walls and timber floor slabs – so we reduce the amount of steel down to a bare minimum.” Steel is typically used to form the main internal supports or to reinforce concrete in most large modern buildings. In this wooden building, however, there are relatively few steel sections. Those that remain are bolted together like a Meccano set, to be easily taken apart at the end of (or during) the building’s life. “If you wanted to put a staircase right here,” says Waugh, pointing to the ceiling, “you unscrew that [steel] beam there, get a chainsaw and cut a hole in the timber [floor].”
 
See more from BBC HERE:
 

"Climate scientists drive stake through heart of skeptics' argument"
 
"New research shows that the recent rise in global temperatures is unlike anything seen on Earth during the past 2,000 years. Global warming skeptics sometimes say rising temperatures are just another naturally occurring shift in Earth’s climate, like the Medieval Warm Period of the years 800 to 1200 or the Little Ice Age, a period of cooling that spanned from roughly 1300 to 1850. But a pair of studies published Wednesday provides stark evidence that the rise in global temperatures over the past 150 years has been far more rapid and widespread than any warming period in the past 2,000 years — a finding that undercuts claims that today’s global warming isn’t necessarily the result of human activity. “The familiar maxim that the climate is always changing is certainly true,” Scott St. George, a physical geographer at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, said in a written commentary about the studies. “But even when we push our perspective to the earliest days of the Roman Empire, we cannot discern any event that is remotely equivalent — either in degree or extent — to the warming over the last few decades.”
 
See more from NBC News HERE:
 

"Climate change: 12 years to save the planet? Make that 18 months"
 
"Do you remember the good old days when we had "12 years to save the planet"? Now it seems, there's a growing consensus that the next 18 months will be critical in dealing with the global heating crisis, among other environmental challenges. Last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported that to keep the rise in global temperatures below 1.5C this century, emissions of carbon dioxide would have to be cut by 45% by 2030. But today, observers recognise that the decisive, political steps to enable the cuts in carbon to take place will have to happen before the end of next year. The idea that 2020 is a firm deadline was eloquently addressed by one of the world's top climate scientists, speaking back in 2017."
 
See more from BBC HERE:
 

"These Storm Tourists Are Dropping Thousands of Dollars to Chase Tornadoes"
 
"Most people would run for the lives at the sight of the ruthless hail, a questionably green sky, and the “mothership” of clouds that look like they can suck someone up at any moment. But others pay thousands of dollars to charge toward the imminent threat for a front row seat of Mother Nature on her worst behavior. And if they’re lucky, they’ll witness the cherry on top: a tornado. “If a tornado was cheese, I wanna stick my cracker in it,” said weather enthusiast and tour guest Mike Worden. “It’s like a weird little fetish.” Mike is apart of a niche community of thrill-seekers living out their darkest " Twister" fantasies on a storm-chasing tour. Storm tourists get driven around Tornado Alley — the stretch of the Great Plains that’s a breeding ground for the world’s most violent tornadoes — in radar-equipped vans along with veteran storm chasing experts in search of the perfect storm. That's the pitch that Tempest Tours makes to prospective guests considering buying a seat on one of their week-long storm chasing road trips. Offered during peak tornado season from late April to July, the tours what most would consider extremely shitty vacation weather."
 
See more from Vice HERE:
 

"Hurricane travel insurance: When should you buy it and what kind of policy do you need?"
 
"Hurricane travel insurance: When should you buy it and what kind of policy do you need? As with all forms of insurance, hurricane travel insurance typically protects you against hurricanes that could happen. If you wait to buy coverage until a hurricane appears imminent, has formed, or has been named, insurance companies can claim the storm in question was a “foreseeable event,” which is ineligible for coverage. Every insurance policy is different: some stipulate that you must purchase coverage 24 hours prior to the storm being named, while some require you to purchase even sooner."
 
See more from USA Today HERE:
 

"Paradise, California, Has Lost More Than 90 Percent of Its Residents Since Last Year's Deadly Fire"
 
"The Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise, California, last year. Since then, the community has struggled to rebuild. In fact, more than 90 percent of Paradise residents never returned, according to new numbers from the governor’s office. Now, the town is officially a “rural area,” which opens the door for more federal assistance to help it recover. Governor Gavin Newson announced Paradise’s new certification Thursday, noting that only 2,034 of the town’s previous 26,800 residents remain, per surveys conducted in April. Paradise has truly become a ghost town since the state’s deadliest fire in history ripped it apart. With a population smaller than 2,500 and not associated with an urban area, however, Paradise qualifies as a rural area, which will allow it to receive loans, grants, and assistance for rural development from the Department of Agriculture."
 
See more from Earther HERE:
 

