Feels Like Summer Through Weekend With Some Storms

What Is A Weather Balloon and Why is it Important?
Did you know that the National Weather Service launches 2 weather balloons a day? These weather balloons are instrumental to get a good reading of what the atmosphere is like. This information is then fed into weather models to help try to predict atmospheric volatility and future weather across the country and even across the world!
"A typical "weather balloon" sounding can last in excess of two hours, and the radiosonde can ascend to over 35 km (about 115,000 feet) and drift more than 300 km (about 180 miles) from the release point. During the flight, the radiosonde is exposed to temperatures as cold as -90oC (-130oF) and an air pressure less than 1 percent of what is found on the Earth's surface. If the radiosonde enters a strong jet stream it can travel at speeds exceeding 400 km/hr (250 mph). When released, the balloon is about 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) in diameter and gradually expands as it rises owing to the decrease in air pressure. When the balloon reaches a diameter of 6 to 8 meters (20 to 25 feet) in diameter, it bursts. A small, orange colored parachute slows the descent of the radiosonde, minimizing the danger to lives and property. At the present time, data are not collected while the radiosonde descends. Although all the data from the flight are used, data from the surface to the 400 hPa pressure level (about 7 km or 23,000 feet) are considered minimally acceptable for NWS operations. Thus, a flight may be deemed a failure and a second radiosonde released if the balloon bursts before reaching the 400 hPa pressure level or if more than 6 minutes of pressure and/or temperature data between the surface and 400 hPa are missing. Worldwide, there are over 800 upper-air observation stations and through international agreements data are exchanged between countries. Most upper air stations are located in the Northern Hemisphere and all observations are usually taken at the same time each day (up to an hour before 00:00 and/or 12:00 UTC), 365 days a year. When severe weather is expected additional soundings may be taken at a select number of stations. NWS takes observations at 92 stations; 69 in the conterminous United States, 13 in Alaska, 9 in the Pacific, and 1 in Puerto Rico. NWS also supports the operation of 10 other stations in the Caribbean."
"UPF Clothing Is the Sun Protection Your Skin's Been Missing—a Derm Explains How It Works"
"What Is Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation?"
"There are 3 main types of UV rays:"
"**UVA rays age skin cells and can damage their DNA. These rays are linked to long-term skin damage such as wrinkles, but they are also thought to play a role in some skin cancers. Most tanning beds give off large amounts of UVA, which has been found to increase skin cancer risk.
**UVB rays have slightly more energy than UVA rays. They can damage skin cells’ DNA directly, and are the main rays that cause sunburns. They are also thought to cause most skin cancers.
**UVC rays have more energy than the other types of UV rays, but they don’t get through our atmosphere and are not in sunlight. They are not normally a cause of skin cancer."
"Both UVA and UVB rays can damage skin and cause skin cancer. UVB rays are a more potent cause of at least some skin cancers, but based on what’s known today, there are no safe UV rays."
See more from the American Cancer Society HERE:
Climate Prediction Center UV Index Forecast
NOAA's CPC releases a UV Index everyday, which shows select cities across the nation and the expected peak UV Index at solar noon, which is when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. Despite being a month removed from the Summer Solstice, the sun's rays are stil very strong at this time of the year. In fact, much of the nation is under very high to extreme uv index exposure levels each day when it is sunny. With that said, it may only take 15 to 20 minutes or less to get skin damage if not protected properly.
See the latest UV Index from the CPC HERE:
US Drought Monitor
According to the latest US Drought Monitor (updated on July 23rd), much of the state is drought free! Thanks to significant precipitation so far this year, much of us have had very little to worry about in terms of being too dry. In fact, it's been too wet for many folks, especially earlier this spring when farmers were trying to get into the fields to plant their crops. The only locations that are abnormally dry are those close to the Iron Range and into the Arrowhead.
July 2019 Precipition
2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...
2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average, including Wausau, WI and Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its wettest start to the year on record with 35.37" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 23rd wettest year ever in recorded history. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is at its 3rd wettest start to the year on record!
Here's the temperature outlook through the first week of August. Note that temps will continue to gradually warm through the rest of the week and into the weekend. In fact, it looks like we may have a shot at 90F again this weekend! As we slide through the last few days of July next week and into the first few days of August, it appears that temps will still be quite mild with readings in the 80s to near 90F again.
Severe Threat Friday
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms on Friday, which includes the Twin Cities. While the threat doesn't appear to be very widespread, there still could be a few isolated strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threat.
Weather Outlook Ahead
After a nice stretch of dry and sunny weather, things turn a little more unsettle late week. A storm system north of the international border will drag a front through Minnesota, which will be the focal point for shower and thunderstorm development by Thursday and Friday. Some of the storms could be a little on the strong, possibly even severe side with pockets of locally heavy rain. Stay tuned.
Rainfall Potential Through The Weekend
According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, we should have a few shots of rain coming up as we head through the end of the week and upcoming weekend. The first chance of rain will arrive late Thursday into early Friday and then a better chance late weekend. With that said, precipitation amounts at this time look heavier across parts of western and northeastern Minnesota, where some 0.50" to 1.0" tallies can't be ruled out. The Twin Cities on the other hand may only get up to 0.25" or so. Keep the water hoses handy for your lawns and gardens, they might not get much help from Mother Nature.
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 8" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average.
5 Day Tropical Outlook
According to NOAA's NHC, there is a wave of energy in the Gulf of Mexico that have a LOW chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. However, folks along the Gulf Coast and parts of Florida could see quite a bit of heavy rainfall over the next several days.
Pacific Outlook
Meanwhile, the Pacific remains fairly active with 3 active waves of energy drifting west. Dalila has been downgraded from Tropical Storm strength to Tropical Depression strength. There are 2 other waves that could intensify, but at this point pose no threat to any major landmass.
Feels Like Summer Through Weekend With Some Storms
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
What would we do without the luxuries of the 21st century? It's honestly hard to spot someone not conducting day to day business day business on their smart device or connecting with friends we've never even meet in person. My eldest son has me sucked into '2v2' battles in Clash Royale. Don't get me started...
Most Americans have also come to appreciate the comfort of A/C in the summer. With that said, our familiarity with the friendly summer cricket has been forgotten. Before A/C, a fresh breeze through an open window at night carried calls of nature's thermometer to your comfy bed. It is said that if you count the number of cricket chirps in 14 seconds and add 40, you can get a relative temperature outside. Give it a try!
Hasty cricket chirps fill the evening sky this weekend as temps and humidity creep back to slightly more uncomfortable levels. Saturday looks like a great day to dip your toes in the lake or pool as highs flirt with 90 once again. Sunday will be the more unsettled day of the weekend, but it won't be a washout.
Extended Forecast
FRIDAY: More humid. Spotty storms. Winds: WSW 10-15. High: 87.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SW 5. Low: 67
SATURDAY: Warm & sticky. Go jump in a lake. Winds: W. High: 89.
SUNDAY: More unsettled day of the weekend. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 68. High: 84.
MONDAY: Refreshing breeze. Sunnier and drier. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 64. High: 81.
TUESDAY: As good as it gets! Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Still very nice. Winds: SSE 10-15. Wake-up: 64. High: 81.
THURSDAY: Isolated afternoon rumble possible. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 65. High: 82.
This Day in Weather History
July 26th
1981: A chilly morning occurs across the Northland, with 33 degrees at Roseau and Wannaska.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 26th
Average High: 83F (Record: 99F set in 1999)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 50F set in 1891)
Record Rainfall: 2.07" set in 1878
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 26th
Sunrise: 5:52am
Sunset: 8:46pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 55 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 8 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 42 minutes
Moon Phase for July 26th at Midnight
2.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"This week presents the nominal peak of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower. That supposed peak comes during the predawn hours on or near July 28, 2019. Should you set your alarm and get up to watch the shower? Maybe. However, the Delta Aquariids are a long, rambling shower, stretching out out for weeks beyond their nominal peak. Because the peak itself isn’t very definite, the shower might be even better at the month’s end, around the time of new moon (August 1, 2019, at 3:12 UTC). With no moon at all in late July/early August 2019, this could be the best time to watch for these rather faint meteors. You may see as many as 10 to 15 meteors per hour in a dark sky. On the other hand, if you do get up early on July 27 or 28, you can see the waning crescent moon moving through Taurus. And you might catch some Delta Aquarids as well."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
