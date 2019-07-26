Feels Like Summer Through Weekend With Some Storms

Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: More humid. Spotty storms. Winds: WSW 10-15. High: 87.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SW 5. Low: 67

SATURDAY: Warm & sticky. Go jump in a lake. Winds: W. High: 89.

SUNDAY: More unsettled day of the weekend. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 68. High: 84.

MONDAY: Refreshing breeze. Sunnier and drier. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 64. High: 81.

TUESDAY: As good as it gets! Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Still very nice. Winds: SSE 10-15. Wake-up: 64. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Isolated afternoon rumble possible. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 65. High: 82.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 26th

1981: A chilly morning occurs across the Northland, with 33 degrees at Roseau and Wannaska.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 26th

Average High: 83F (Record: 99F set in 1999)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 50F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 2.07" set in 1878

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 26th

Sunrise: 5:52am

Sunset: 8:46pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 55 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 8 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 42 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for July 26th at Midnight

2.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"This week presents the nominal peak of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower. That supposed peak comes during the predawn hours on or near July 28, 2019. Should you set your alarm and get up to watch the shower? Maybe. However, the Delta Aquariids are a long, rambling shower, stretching out out for weeks beyond their nominal peak. Because the peak itself isn’t very definite, the shower might be even better at the month’s end, around the time of new moon (August 1, 2019, at 3:12 UTC). With no moon at all in late July/early August 2019, this could be the best time to watch for these rather faint meteors. You may see as many as 10 to 15 meteors per hour in a dark sky. On the other hand, if you do get up early on July 27 or 28, you can see the waning crescent moon moving through Taurus. And you might catch some Delta Aquarids as well."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in July

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in July is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 11 tornadoes, which is the 2nd highest behind June when we average 15.

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,300 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through July 23rd suggests that there have been a total of 1,338 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1085. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,662 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Friday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Friday, which still shows fairly comfortable conditions along and east of the Mississippi River Valley. This is much better than it was just a few days ago. However, heat is building in the Southwest where Excessive Heat Watches have been posted in the Central Valley of California.

___________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions will continue to be fairly quiet across the eastern part of the country with the exception of Florida, where areas of heavy rain will be possible. Spotty severe storms will be possible in the Upper Midwest and monsoon storms will continue in the Southwest.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will be possible across parts of Florida with several inches of rain possible over the next several days. There could also be heavy pockets of rain across parts of the Central US and in the Dessert Southwest.

___________________________________________________________________________

"Could Wooden Buidlings be a Solution to Climate Change?"

"I’m standing in a seemingly ordinary construction site of an unremarkable office block in east London. The seven-storey building is about two-thirds complete – the basic structure and staircases are in place, with plastering and wiring just beginning. But as I walk around, something different slowly reveals itself. The construction site is quiet and clean – it even smells good. And there’s an awful lot of wood. Building sites typically feature wood as the mould to pour the concrete into. But here, the wood is the concrete. “Because a timber building weighs 20% of a concrete building, the gravitational load is vastly reduced,” enthuses Andrew Waugh, the architect, who shows me around. “That means we need minimal foundations, we don’t need massive amounts of concrete in the ground. We have a timber core, timber walls and timber floor slabs – so we reduce the amount of steel down to a bare minimum.” Steel is typically used to form the main internal supports or to reinforce concrete in most large modern buildings. In this wooden building, however, there are relatively few steel sections. Those that remain are bolted together like a Meccano set, to be easily taken apart at the end of (or during) the building’s life. “If you wanted to put a staircase right here,” says Waugh, pointing to the ceiling, “you unscrew that [steel] beam there, get a chainsaw and cut a hole in the timber [floor].”



_______________________________________________________________________________

"Climate scientists drive stake through heart of skeptics' argument"

"New research shows that the recent rise in global temperatures is unlike anything seen on Earth during the past 2,000 years. Global warming skeptics sometimes say rising temperatures are just another naturally occurring shift in Earth’s climate, like the Medieval Warm Period of the years 800 to 1200 or the Little Ice Age, a period of cooling that spanned from roughly 1300 to 1850. But a pair of studies published Wednesday provides stark evidence that the rise in global temperatures over the past 150 years has been far more rapid and widespread than any warming period in the past 2,000 years — a finding that undercuts claims that today’s global warming isn’t necessarily the result of human activity. “The familiar maxim that the climate is always changing is certainly true,” Scott St. George, a physical geographer at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, said in a written commentary about the studies. “But even when we push our perspective to the earliest days of the Roman Empire, we cannot discern any event that is remotely equivalent — either in degree or extent — to the warming over the last few decades.”



____________________________________________________________________________

"Climate change: 12 years to save the planet? Make that 18 months"

"Do you remember the good old days when we had "12 years to save the planet"? Now it seems, there's a growing consensus that the next 18 months will be critical in dealing with the global heating crisis, among other environmental challenges. Last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported that to keep the rise in global temperatures below 1.5C this century, emissions of carbon dioxide would have to be cut by 45% by 2030. But today, observers recognise that the decisive, political steps to enable the cuts in carbon to take place will have to happen before the end of next year. The idea that 2020 is a firm deadline was eloquently addressed by one of the world's top climate scientists, speaking back in 2017."



______________________________________________________________________________

"These Storm Tourists Are Dropping Thousands of Dollars to Chase Tornadoes"

"Most people would run for the lives at the sight of the ruthless hail, a questionably green sky, and the “mothership” of clouds that look like they can suck someone up at any moment. But others pay thousands of dollars to charge toward the imminent threat for a front row seat of Mother Nature on her worst behavior. And if they’re lucky, they’ll witness the cherry on top: a tornado. “If a tornado was cheese, I wanna stick my cracker in it,” said weather enthusiast and tour guest Mike Worden. “It’s like a weird little fetish.” Mike is apart of a niche community of thrill-seekers living out their darkest " Twister" fantasies on a storm-chasing tour. Storm tourists get driven around Tornado Alley — the stretch of the Great Plains that’s a breeding ground for the world’s most violent tornadoes — in radar-equipped vans along with veteran storm chasing experts in search of the perfect storm. That's the pitch that Tempest Tours makes to prospective guests considering buying a seat on one of their week-long storm chasing road trips. Offered during peak tornado season from late April to July, the tours what most would consider extremely shitty vacation weather."



____________________________________________________________________________

"Hurricane travel insurance: When should you buy it and what kind of policy do you need?"

"Hurricane travel insurance: When should you buy it and what kind of policy do you need? As with all forms of insurance, hurricane travel insurance typically protects you against hurricanes that could happen. If you wait to buy coverage until a hurricane appears imminent, has formed, or has been named, insurance companies can claim the storm in question was a “foreseeable event,” which is ineligible for coverage. Every insurance policy is different: some stipulate that you must purchase coverage 24 hours prior to the storm being named, while some require you to purchase even sooner."



____________________________________________________________________________

"Paradise, California, Has Lost More Than 90 Percent of Its Residents Since Last Year's Deadly Fire"

"The Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise, California, last year. Since then, the community has struggled to rebuild. In fact, more than 90 percent of Paradise residents never returned, according to new numbers from the governor’s office. Now, the town is officially a “rural area,” which opens the door for more federal assistance to help it recover. Governor Gavin Newson announced Paradise’s new certification Thursday, noting that only 2,034 of the town’s previous 26,800 residents remain, per surveys conducted in April. Paradise has truly become a ghost town since the state’s deadliest fire in history ripped it apart. With a population smaller than 2,500 and not associated with an urban area, however, Paradise qualifies as a rural area, which will allow it to receive loans, grants, and assistance for rural development from the Department of Agriculture."



________________________________________________________________________________