Feeding children can be a roller-coaster ride. Some days, children cruise along, eating most of what you serve. Then without warning, they take a dive and consume very little.

This lasts just as long as you can cope, then they rise through a growth spurt to empty the refrigerator daily, only to plateau before they prepare for another dive.

Through this bumpy ride, remember that the end goal is to raise children who understand their hunger cues and respond appropriately, who know how to eat in moderation even when sweets are available, and who trust their instincts.

The best way to do this is to maintain the division of responsibility proposed by author, therapist and feeding expert Ellyn Satter.

To Satter, parents should be responsible for what food is put on the table, when meals and snacks are served, and where children eat. Children are responsible for how much they eat — and whether they eat at all.

Mealtimes should be positive, not a battle. Your relationship with your child is more important than what she eats for dinner one night. This means that when she says she isn't hungry, you should allow her to listen to her body. Conversely, if she wants more dinner because she feels markedly hungry, you should hand her the plate of chicken.

Here are some guidelines about how much a child should eat at each age:

Toddlers and preschoolers

Toddlers are on the go more than babies, yet, pound for pound, they need fewer calories. Don't worry about what a young child eats from day to day; find comfort in what your youngster consumes over the course of a week. If it's varied and balanced, there's no need to worry. According to the Agriculture Department and Department of Health and Human Services, a day in the life of a toddler should look something like this:

• 2 servings of fruit

• 3 servings of vegetables

• 6 servings of whole grains

• 2 to 3 servings of dairy

• 2 servings/5 ounces of protein (eggs, beans, chicken, fish, meat)

School-age children

Kids this age often eat four or five times a day. School-age kids are often so busy they forget to drink water, so send them everywhere with a water bottle. Allowing them to assist in dinner prep will help them eat well in the long run.

• 3 servings of fruit

• 4 servings of vegetables

• 9 servings of whole grains

• 2 to 3 servings of dairy or calcium-rich substitute

• 2 servings/6 ounces of protein

Teens

After infancy, adolescence is the most critical time for nutritious eating. Hormones surge, growth spurts activate and sleep patterns alter so kids tend to be less hungry in the mornings. Extracurricular activities and academic schedules make dinnertime routines difficult, and they spend more time eating away from home. Try to limit sugar and keep healthful grab-and-go food accessible. Teen girls should follow the guidelines for school-age children while teen boys should strive to eat the following in a day:

• 4 servings of fruit

• 5 servings of vegetables

• 11 servings of whole grains

• 2 to 3 servings of dairy or calcium-rich substitute

• 3 servings/7 ounces of protein