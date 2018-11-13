Richard Proudfit, the Twin Cities philanthropist best known for founding the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children, died Tuesday at age 88.

Proudfit’s battle against hunger has taken him to war zones across the globe, where he’s risked his life to bring food to the starving. Back in the United States, he has overseen the creation of 100 satellite programs that package meals for distribution by the U.S. Navy, global relief groups and more.

“He planted the seeds for thousands upon thousands of children to be fed when he answered God’s call to ‘Feed my starving children,’ said current CEO Mark Crea. “We are honored to continue following this call 31 years later.”

In 1987, he set forth to create an original food product to provide all the nutritional requirements for malnourished children. He pulled together scientists from General Mills, Cargill and other companies to create a formula to help children thrive.

The group settled on a mix of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and chicken flavoring — plus vitamins and minerals — that is still used today. He then launched and funded Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit based in Coon Rapids.

Since then, the Christian-based organization has packed and sent more than 2 billion meals to starving people in 70 countries around the world.

“I believe prayer and seeking God’s will in such a matter is of prime importance,” Proudfit noted in one of his early business plans. “Let’s try it God’s way.”

In 2012, Proudfit joined the ranks of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, actor Paul Newman and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in receiving the prestigious Jefferson Award for public service.