A fatal shooting in Sioux Falls has federal authorities teaming with local police in posting a $25,000 reward in hopes of finding whoever killed a pizza delivery worker last week.

Casey P. Bonhorst, 30, was shot about 8:40 p.m. while making a pizza delivery Wednesday the 2800 block of East Bragstad Drive just south of 26th Street near Cleveland Avenue in what police suspect was an attempted robbery.

People nearby heard gunfire and a caller to police reported seeing Bonhorst down in the street. He died at the scene.

"This was a tragic and unnecessary crime," said special agent in charge William T. Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). "We are committed to finding justice for the victim and his family."

Detectives were looking for surveillance video and asked that anyone with security monitoring systems within three to four blocks of the scene to see whether images were captured of people walking or running, or vehicles driving past about that time.

Witnesses reported seeing a possible suspect, a man who was wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt and light-colored pants. No other details about the suspect's description have been released.

Anyone information with information about this case is being urged to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or e-mail ATFTips@atf.gov. To receive a reward, tips must aid in the investigation, arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible.

The ATF is involved as part of its fight violent gun crime in the United States.

Visitation for Bonhorst is scheduled in his hometown of Viborg, S.D., at the community center from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and will be accompanied by a service. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the community center.

In lieu of flowers, the couple are asking for donations to fund a scholarship program for the Viborg grade school music program.