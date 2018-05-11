The federal government has agreed to pay the state $17.2 million as part of a lawsuit filed earlier this year over funding for the MinnesotaCare health insurance program.

Earlier this month, a federal judge signed off on the agreement, which includes the dismissal of the state's lawsuit as federal officials negotiate with Minnesota and New York over a permanent funding formula for what's called a "Basic Health Plan" (BHP) under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Minnesota opted to convert MinnesotaCare into a BHP to secure federal funding for the program, which provides coverage to about 89,000 lower-income, working state residents. New York has a similar program.

If the states disagree with the new formula, they have until Aug. 1 to ask that a court reopen the case for litigation.

"This is not a resolution of the case," said Chuck Johnson, the acting commissioner at the state Department of Human Services, in a statement. "The $17.2 million is a supplemental payment, representing only a portion of Minnesota's projected loss of federal funding."

In January, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson filed suit to stop a Trump administration decision that would terminate $130 million in annual payments to the state. Before the cuts, federal funds covered most of MinnesotaCare funding with the rest coming from enrollee premiums and state funding.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) provides tax credits for individuals at certain income levels who buy private health insurance via government-run exchanges like Minnesota's MNsure. States that create a Basic Health Plan under the ACA can tap the value of tax credits that individuals would receive to purchase coverage on the exchange, to fund a state program that provides insurance.

The federal government also has been funding the BHPs in recognition of the "cost-sharing reduction" (CSR) dollars under the ACA that beneficiaries also would effectively tap if they bought private coverage through an exchange. This "CSR component" was expected to provide $32 million to Minnesota in the first quarter of 2018, the state says, but the Trump administration decided last year to stop making payments to private insurers for CSR benefits — and then extended the decision to the state BHPs.

The Trump administration halted CSR payments to insurers based on the "conclusion that there was no congressional appropriation for CSR payments," the state said in its January lawsuit.

In a statement this week, DHS said it did not receive the $32 million it expected from the federal government during the first quarter. The state said the $17.2 million payment is smaller than what the state proposed as a revised payment methodology.

The state says it has sufficient funds in its trust fund for the Basic Health Plan to cover expected expenses this year.

"Minnesota and New York will provide input over the next two months as [HHS] creates a new payment methodology," Johnson said in a statement.