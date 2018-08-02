BUFFALO, N.Y. — A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says Thursday that investigators believe the threats are credible. The prosecutor says items that are "very concerning" had been found in the man's Grand Island home, north of Buffalo. Kennedy did not elaborate.

Carlos Bayon had been arrested Wednesday and faces a federal charge of making threats across state lines. The 63-year-old is accused of leaving messages for representatives from Washington state and Louisiana on June 30. Their names have not been released.

The messages say in part: "You are taking ours. We are taking yours."

Bayon has requested an attorney and a detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.

The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating.