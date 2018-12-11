Federal wildlife officials are seeking the public’s help in investigating the shooting deaths of four bald eagles in Minnesota this year — three that were found in April near Cook, and, in a separate case, a fourth found in October on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation.

The three eagles were found close to the Itasca County line alongside a county highway near Cook, and a criminal investigation is underway. A fourth that appears to have been shot was found at Mission Point on the reservation on October 18. All four birds were sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Laboratory in Ashland, Ore., for forensic analysis of the bullets and other information that could help with the investigations

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are offering a reward for up to $2,500 for information that leads to the conviction of any responsible party. Contact Special Agent Ron Kramer at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Duluth office at 218-720-5357, or the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Turn in a Poacher TIP line (800-652-9093).