Three people have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges for their alleged roles in a break-in and theft of 75 firearms from a southwest Minnesota gun shop last year.

Five of the weapons were recovered after a pair of armed robberies in Winona that occurred within hours of the burglary, and most of the rest are still missing.

The burglary was so large that it accounted for roughly three-quarters of all firearms stolen from licensed dealers in Minnesota last year.

According to the charges, Trinity James Wicka and two unnamed juveniles broke into the Millville Rod and Gun Shop on Sept. 2 and took mostly handguns. Co-defendant Alex Boyd allegedly possessed some of the guns used in the subsequent robberies.

Wicka, Boyd and Sasha Marie Erdner are each charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute stolen firearms and one count each of possessing stolen firearms. Boyd, who has a previous drug conviction in Cook County, Ill., was also indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, Wicka met with two juveniles to plot the burglary the night before and planned to sell “or otherwise distribute” any guns stolen from the shop. Days later, Wicka took two bags of handguns stolen in the break-in to store in Erdner’s mobile home.

Erdner was first charged in a criminal complaint in November. An informant also told investigators that Wicka disclosed his role in the theft and said he possessed “a lot of guns” stolen from the shop, according to a sworn affidavit by David Carriker, a special agent at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Carriker said Erdner told agents that Wicka left two bags of 20-30 handguns in the bathtub of her RV and that someone later broke into the RV and took the bags. Erdner showed agents a text message sent by Wicka telling her that she would get her bags back. Erdner admitted to handling some of the stolen guns and to offering to help Wicka sell them, Carriker said.

Erdner’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Wicka and Boyd did not yet have attorneys listed on the federal court docket.

Carriker said burglars also made off with “a large amount of ammunition” from the Millville store. Another 15 of the stolen guns were later retrieved by a juvenile on Sept. 16, but Carriker said nearly 50 of the firearms have not been recovered.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), a trade association, are offering rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of stolen firearms or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the Millville burglaries and a Dec. 8 burglary at Guns and Gear Store in Rogers, Minn.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and ATF are still investigating the Rogers theft; a store surveillance camera captured a man stuffing a duffel bag with $14,000 worth of .45 caliber semi-automatic pistols and silencers used with rifles.

“It’s safe to say that criminals who burglarize gun shops move stolen firearms quickly,” said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the ATF’s St. Paul office. “The typical thief and/or recipient of stolen firearms, more often than not, are people who cannot otherwise get them on their own, likely because they are prohibited.”

Sherill said nearly 100 firearms were stolen from licensed firearms dealers in 2016 — down from 120 in 2015.

She said the ATF is also planning a spring educational seminar on storefront security for licensed sellers in Minnesota and recently released a mobile app called “reportit” to encourage anonymous reporting on gun crimes and other “violent criminal behavior.”

Twitter: @smontemayor