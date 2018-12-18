OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal prosecutors are accusing an ex-Oklahoma zookeeper and former gubernatorial candidate of trying to pay an FBI agent posing as a hit man with money from selling tigers.
Court documents filed Friday reveal details of what prosecutors say is a December 2017 recording of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who goes by "Joe Exotic," negotiating with the undercover agent. The 55-year-old Maldonado-Passage is charged with trying to hire someone to kill the operator of a Florida-based animal sanctuary.
He pleaded not guilty. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment.
Maldonado-Passage also faces charges of killing tigers and selling cubs in violation of the Endangered Species Act.
Trial is set for Jan. 8 in Oklahoma City.
Maldonado-Passage operated a zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and ran unsuccessfully for Oklahoma governor this year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.