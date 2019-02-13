NEW YORK — Federal authorities have charged a Rikers Island correctional officer with smuggling drugs into the New York City jail.
Court records unsealed this week show 23-year-old Simon Gordon faces bribery and drug charges following an investigation by the city's Department of Investigation.
Gordon was released Monday on $25,000 bail. His defense attorney declined to comment Wednesday.
Court records show authorities reviewed jailhouse phone calls in which an unnamed inmate discussed bribing a guard.
Authorities confronted Gordon one day last summer as he was reporting for work.
Prosecutors say he handed over a package of marijuana he had concealed in his crotch.
They said the narcotics had been coated with nail polish in an effort to mask the odor.
