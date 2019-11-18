A Chisago County man has been charged with illegally owning an arsenal of high-powered firearms comprised of more than a dozen machine guns, an unregistered shotgun and several silencers.

Jeremy W. Egyhazi, 35, of Shafer, was charged last week in federal court in Minneapolis with unlawful possession of 14 machine guns, a 12-gauge shotgun whose barrel was cut to less than 18 inches and four unregistered silencers.

Egyhazi has been charged by “information,” meaning that he’s notified authorities of his intention to plead guilty.

Two of the machine guns and all four silencers bore no serial numbers, and the shotgun was not legally registered to him, according to the charges.

Reached by phone Monday, Egyhazi said he wanted to contact his attorney before responding to the allegations.