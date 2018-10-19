Russians working for a close ally of President Vladimir Putin engaged in an elaborate campaign of "information warfare" to interfere with the midterm elections, federal prosecutors said Friday in unsealing a criminal complaint against one of them.

Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova, 44, of St. Petersburg, was involved in an effort "to spread distrust toward candidates for U.S. political office and the U.S. political system," prosecutors said.

Court documents provided a detailed look into Russian efforts to "sow division and discord" in the U.S. political system, thanks in part to Khusyaynova, a fastidious manager and bookkeeper.

She managed millions of dollars for a company owned by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch sometimes called "Putin's chef." He was indicted in February on charges of interfering in the 2016 presidential election. Some of the money Khusyaynova managed was spent on advertising on social media in the U.S., buying internet domain names and "promoting news postings on social networks."

The conspirators seized on divisions in U.S. politics, prosecutors said, including immigration, guns, race relations, women and even the debate over the protests by NFL players during the national anthem.

According to the complaint, Russia's trolls did not limit themselves to either a liberal or conservative position, and often wrote from both viewpoints on the same issue. They developed strategies for blending in to partisan U.S. audiences.

"If you write posts in a liberal group ... you must not use Breitbart titles," read one message sent to the Russian group, referring to the conservative U.S. news site. "On the contrary, if you write posts in a conservative group, do not use Washington Post or BuzzFeed's titles."

The group also gave suggestions, some of them racist, for reaching specific affinity groups. One member suggested keeping posts simple when they were aimed at lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups of color, writing that "colored LGBT are less sophisticated than white; therefore, complicated phrases and messages do not work."

Framing suggestions often accompanied news stories shared by the group's members, according to the complaint. One story, originally posted by the conservative news site World Net Daily, was titled "The 8 dirtiest scandals of Robert Mueller no one is talking about." When instructing a group member to share the story on social media, an unnamed member of the Russian group instructed a fellow member to "emphasize that the work of this commission is damaging to the country and is aimed to declare impeachment of Trump," according to the complaint.

Much of the social media content included in the complaint against Khusyaynova was fairly standard fodder for partisan Facebook pages. In 2017, according to the complaint, a fake Facebook account called "Bertha Malone" was used by the Russians to post an image meme falsely alleging that former President Barack Obama had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The conspiracy detailed was part of broader political disruption effort known as "Project Lakhta" that began in 2014. Prosecutors said that Khusyaynova was its chief accountant, whose responsibilities were as diverse as paying salaries to renting office space.

Prosecutors and the FBI said that Khusyaynova kept detailed financial documents that listed expenses for advertising on Facebook and Instagram and "developing accounts" on Twitter.

As prosecutors detailed the elaborate effort to interfere in the midterms, U.S. intelligence agencies said separately Friday that they had no evidence that physical voting systems have been compromised.

But in a statement from the director of national intelligence, the Homeland Security Department, the FBI and other agencies, intelligence officials said they believe foreign interference continues to be a threat to American democracy.

"We are concerned about ongoing campaigns by Russia, China and other foreign actors, including Iran, to undermine confidence in democratic institutions and influence public sentiment and government policies," the statement said.