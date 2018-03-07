ATLANTA — Federal authorities say they've arrested nearly a dozen members of the Ghostface Gangsters on charges including racketeering, wire fraud and drug and gun violations.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said in a news release after the indictment was unsealed Tuesday that 23 members of the violent prison gang had been arrested, including 20 who were already in custody on state and local charges.

Federal prosecutors say the gang originated in the Cobb County jail in 2000 and has since spread through Georgia's jails and prisons.

Prosecutors say some of those arrested were involved in a racketeering conspiracy to commit murders, kidnappings, assaults, and witness tampering. Prosecutors say some also were involved in a drug conspiracy and other violent crimes.