FedEx is dropping a contract for air shipment of packages for Amazon within the United States, reducing its ties with an online retail giant that is expanding its own delivery business.
FedEx said Friday that it will not renew the contract for domestic FedEx Express handling of Amazon shipments when the deal expires June 30.
Spokeswoman Katie Wassmer says the move will let FedEx focus on thousands of other retailers including Target, Walgreens and Walmart.
The move doesn't affect FedEx ground shipments inside the U.S. for Amazon.
In a statement, Amazon says only that it respects FedEx's decision and thanks the delivery company for serving Amazon customers over the years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Wisconsin budget panel could approve new road fees
The Legislature's 16-member budget could decide on its own to impose fees of any amount on Wisconsin drivers to pay for roads under a provision the panel has approved.
National
US warns Turkey it may lose jets for buying Russian system
The Pentagon on Friday told Turkey that it is cutting off Ankara's purchase of F-35 fighter jets if the Turkish government goes ahead with plans to buy a Russian missile defense system, ratcheting up what has been a lengthy, heated dispute between the two NATO allies.
Business
Cleveland-Cliff's $100 million Iron Range plant first to use new ore technology
The Northshore Mining plant in Silver Bay will open in August.
National
Boeing wanted to wait 3 years to fix safety alert on 737 Max
Boeing planned to wait three years to fix a non-working safety alert on its 737 Max aircraft and sped up the process only after the…
Business
Warners' Stellian founder, who died Friday, leaves thriving business
Jim Warner 'delighted in creating happiness, in satisfying people.'