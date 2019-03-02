DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Roger Federer became the second male tennis player to win 100 career titles when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
The record 20-time Grand Slam champion won 6-4, 6-4 and joined Jimmy Connors in reaching a century of tour-level tournament titles, with eight of them now coming in Dubai.
Connors ended his career with 109 titles.
Federer partially avenged his loss to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, a rising star from Greece, in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Elie Saab banishes gray skies, channels '70s in Paris
Elie Saab and Vivienne Westwood were among designers featured at Paris Fashion Week Saturday, with organizers on heightened alert as French yellow vests protesters mobilized in Paris for a 16th straight weekend. Marches are planned not far from show venues near the Arc de Triomphe.
World
UK: Blaze at Tesla service center under control
Fire officials say they've brought a fire at a Tesla service center near London's Gatwick Airport under control. No one was hurt.
World
50-plus people missing after pipeline explodes in Nigeria
More than 50 people are missing after a leaking oil pipeline exploded and caused a stampede in southern Nigeria, a local official said Saturday.
World
The Latest: Al-Qaida militants in Syria kill IS suspects
The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):
World
US ambassador to UK slams critics of American agriculture
The U.S. ambassador to Britain has attacked what he described as a "smear" campaign against American agriculture by interests with a protectionist agenda.