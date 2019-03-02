DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Roger Federer became the second male tennis player to win 100 career titles when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The record 20-time Grand Slam champion won 6-4, 6-4 and joined Jimmy Connors in reaching a century of tour-level tournament titles, with eight of them now coming in Dubai.

Connors ended his career with 109 titles.

Federer partially avenged his loss to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, a rising star from Greece, in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.