BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer made it 17 wins in a row at the Swiss Indoors when he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday to march into the quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Swiss, who was born in Basel, had his serve broken in the third game, but he fought back well by winning five consecutive games to stay on course to reach the final for the 14th time.
The 37-year-old Federer next meets Gilles Simon of France or Ernests Gulbis of Latvia.
