NEW YORK — The U.S. Open is getting closer to a Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic quarterfinal showdown.
Both play unseeded opponents in the round of 16 Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Federer is a five-time U.S. Open champion and Djokovic has won the tournament twice. Djokovic is 27-0 in the U.S. Open against players ranked outside the top 50.
Federer, the No. 2 seed, faces 55th-ranked John Millman. Djokovic, the No. 6 seed, takes on 68th-ranked Joao Sousa. Neither Millman nor Sousa has reached the final eight at a Grand Slam tournament.
There are two other big matches at Ashe when 2006 champion Maria Sharapova plays No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro, and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys takes on No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.