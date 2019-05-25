Leonard Leo stepped onto the stage in a darkened Florida ballroom, looked out at a gathering of some of the nation's most powerful conservative activists and told them they were on the cusp of fulfilling a long-sought dream.

For two decades, Leo has been on a mission to turn back the clock to a time before the U.S. Supreme Court routinely expanded the government's authority and endorsed new rights such as abortion and same-sex marriage. Now, as President Donald Trump's unofficial judicial adviser, he told the audience at the closed-door event in February that they had to mobilize in "very unprecedented ways" to help finish the job.

"We're going to have to understand that judicial confirmations these days are more like political campaigns," Leo told the members of the Council for National Policy, according to a recording of the speech obtained by the Washington Post. "We're going to have to be smart as a movement."

At a time when Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are rapidly reshaping federal courts by installing conservative judges and Supreme Court justices, few people outside government have more influence over judicial appointments than Leo.

He is widely known as a confidant to Trump and as executive vice president of the Federalist Society, an influential nonprofit organization for conservative and libertarian lawyers that has close ties to Supreme Court justices. But behind the scenes, Leo is the maestro of a network of interlocking nonprofits working on media campaigns and other initiatives to sway lawmakers by generating public support for conservative judges.

The story of Leo's rise offers an inside look into the modern machinery of political persuasion. It shows how undisclosed interests outside of government are harnessing the nation's nonprofit system to influence judicial appointments that will shape the nation for decades.

Even as Leo counseled Trump on judicial picks, he and his allies were raising money for nonprofits that under IRS rules do not have to disclose their donors. Between 2014 and 2017 alone, they collected more than $250 million in such donations, sometimes known as "dark money," according to a Post analysis of the most recent tax filings available. The money was used in part to support conservative policies and judges, through advertising and through funding for groups whose executives appeared as television pundits.

The groups in Leo's network often work in concert and are linked to Leo and one another by finances, shared board members, phone numbers, addresses, back-office support and other operational details, according to tax filings, incorporation records, other documents and interviews.

Nine of the groups hired the same conservative media relations firm, Creative Response Concepts, collectively paying it more than $10 million in contracting fees in 2016 and 2017. During that time, the firm coordinated a monthslong media campaign in support of Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, including publishing opinion essays, contributing 5,000 quotes to news stories, scheduling pundit appearances on television and posting online videos that were viewed 50 million times, according to a report on the firm's website.

A devout Catholic, Leo said he is driven by his faith and a literal interpretation of the Constitution. He also defended the practice of taking money from donors whose identities are not publicly disclosed, comparing his effort to shape the courts to those of abolitionists, suffragists and civil rights activists.

"[They] were all very much fueled by very wealthy people, and oftentimes wealthy people who chose to be anonymous," Leo said.

Building a network

Leo, 53, grew up in suburban New Jersey, where his high school yearbook lists his nickname as the "Moneybags kid." He attended Cornell as an undergraduate and law student and founded an early chapter of the Federalist Society, then an all-volunteer organization focused on infusing traditional legal values into the nation's law schools.

In 1990, Leo became a clerk for a U.S. Court of Appeals judge in the District of Columbia, where he met Clarence Thomas, then an appellate judge.

After his clerkship, Leo joined the Federalist Society as one of its first paid employees. He took a leading role in the conservative legal movement, part of a burgeoning effort to counter the influence of the 1960s and liberals on education, law and politics.

With the election of George W. Bush, Leo began working as an outside adviser for the White House on initiatives related to judicial nominations. Among his allies was Kavanaugh, then White House associate counsel.

Leo came to be known in the White House as coordinator of "all outside coalition activity regarding judicial nominations," according to a 2003 e-mail by a White House aide to Kavanaugh and others.

Leo's influence and political connections continued to expand even as President Barack Obama took over the White House.

He became more adept at managing media campaigns, and he routinely attended galas and black-tie Federalist Society events that included justices Thomas, Samuel Alito and Antonin Scalia, as well as McConnell and other leading lawmakers, according to interviews and annual reports by the Federalist Society.

Leo joined additional advocacy groups that expanded his influence following the Supreme Court's landmark Citizens United decision in 2010, which lifted restrictions on spending by corporations, unions and nonprofits on politically oriented advertisements and media campaigns.

His growing network was composed mostly of nonprofits called "social welfare organizations," which are allowed to engage in politics as long as it's not their primary activity. It also included some public charities, which can receive tax-deductible donations and are prohibited from backing or opposing candidates for office.

In 2013, Leo joined forces with wealthy conservative donor Rebekah Mercer and Steve Bannon, then the chairman of Breitbart News, on the board of a small charity known as Reclaim New York. Mercer and Bannon would go on to play central roles in Trump's insurgent campaign.

In the year Leo joined Mercer's group, and in the two following years, the Mercer family became a leading benefactor of the Federalist Society, donating a total of nearly $6 million, tax filings show.

Working with Trump

In March 2016, Leo met with Trump and Federalist Society member Donald McGahn at the Washington law firm Jones Day, just as Trump was beginning to prevail in his quest to be the Republican nominee, Leo said.

Justice Scalia had just died, and the men were mulling the implications. McGahn had come up with the idea of generating a list of potential Supreme Court nominees that Trump could disclose to win over moderates.

As Leo tells it, Trump was open to one of his long-held goals: a federal court system dominated by conservative judges who believe the Constitution must be interpreted literally.

Leo later gave the president a list of possible Supreme Court nominees. Trump released the list during the primary campaign, a gesture that helped him win the support of skeptical mainstream Republicans. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were added to the list later.

Meanwhile the Judicial Confirmation Network (JCN), a nonprofit that has office space in the same hall as the Federalist Society, launched a $7 million media campaign to bolster the Republican-controlled Senate in preventing Obama from filling the seat, according to a JCN news release at the time.

The ties between JCN — which eventually changed its name to Judicial Crisis Network — and Leo are opaque.

JCN board director Gary Marx said the organizations share similar goals but have "different boards, different missions, different functions and do very different things."

As the 2016 election campaign heated up, Leo became president of three new nonprofits whose tax filings and incorporation records illustrate how his network sometimes operates.

The nonprofits reported having no employees and no websites. They had virtually no public presence. Leo's role as president of all three groups was not disclosed for nearly three years because of lags in how nonprofit groups report their operations to the IRS.

All three hired CRC for public relations and consulting.

In 2016 and 2017, the three nonprofits raised about $33 million, with one, the BH Fund, taking in $24,250,000 from a single donor whose identity is not publicly known, documents show. BH Fund then gave almost $3 million to the two other Leo groups, Freedom and Opportunity Fund and America Engaged. The Center for Responsive Politics published details about the groups' spending in February.

In 2017, America Engaged passed on almost $1 million to the lobbying arm of the National Rifle Association. That same year, the NRA announced a $1 million ad campaign in support of Gorsuch. The ads targeted lawmakers in Montana, Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota who had supported Obama's calls for gun control. "Your freedom is on the line," the ads stated.

The media blitz coincided with a $10 million campaign to promote Gorsuch's nomination, by JCN.

Working to 'save America'

Leo's work to influence judicial nominations has made him a hero to some conservative activists. The esteem was evident in February at the closed-door meeting of the nonprofit Council for National Policy, where Leo serves on the board of governors.

"He is one of us. He cares about the Constitution. He understands that elections may come and go, but judges with lifetime appointments … are going to be here for a long time," Rebecca Hagelin, a board member, told the assembled activists and donors.

"And this is perhaps where Donald Trump is making his greatest, longest-lasting effort. But he's doing it based on a lot of the work by Leonard Leo," she said. "Welcome him to the stage, and thank him for all the work that he is doing to help save America."